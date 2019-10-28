Sinkhole opens, swallows part of city bus during rush hour

66°
Monday, October 28 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The front of a city bus is up in the air after a sinkhole opened under it during rush hour in downtown Pittsburgh.
  
The Port Authority of Allegheny County says the only passenger was treated Monday morning for a minor injury.
  
The agency tweeted that the bus was at a red light when the street gave way and the rear half plunged into the hole.
  
A photo shows the front of the bus pitched into the air and the front wheels of a car that was behind it dangling over the sinkhole's edge.
  
Officials are waiting for a tow truck to remove the bus.
