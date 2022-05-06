Latest Weather Blog
Sinkhole discovered on I-10 exit ramp in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - A sinkhole was discovered on an I-10 exit late Thursday evening, prompting a portion of the off ramp to be closed.
DOTD told WWL-TV the sinkhole was found around 10:45 p.m. at Exit 231A eastbound to City Park Avenue and Metairie Road. Crews diverted traffic around the hole until barriers could be placed on the exit. Drivers are still able to use the exit.
Officials said they would investigate the cause of the sinkhole and the extent of any damages Friday morning. DOTD is asking drivers to be patient and drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for work crews and equipment.
7:20am.... EB I-10 exit ramp at Metairie Rd is still "blocked" due to the sinkhole but drivers can take the exit by going through the safety triangle pic.twitter.com/CsSgAgYuUo— TTN New Orleans (@TotalTrafficNO) May 6, 2022
