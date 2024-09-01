88°
Single-vehicle crash on Highway 90 near Huey P. Long Bridge
PORT ALLEN - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, at the foot of the Huey P. Long Bridge on Highway 90.
According to West Baton Rouge deputies, one person was transported to the hospital. It is unclear what the extent of the injuries are.
WBRZ contacted State Police who will provide more information as it becomes available.
