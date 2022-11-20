Single vehicle crash on LA 126 claims life of Natchitoches man

WINN PARISH- One man has died after a single vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on LA Highway 126 west of Dodson.

Officials say 34-year-old Thomas Choate of Natchitoches was traveling eastbound on LA 126 in a 2008 Ford pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off of the roadway, flipped, and struck a tree.

Choate was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.