Single vehicle crash on LA 126 claims life of Natchitoches man
WINN PARISH- One man has died after a single vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on LA Highway 126 west of Dodson.
Officials say 34-year-old Thomas Choate of Natchitoches was traveling eastbound on LA 126 in a 2008 Ford pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off of the roadway, flipped, and struck a tree.
Choate was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
