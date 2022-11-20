41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Single vehicle crash on LA 126 claims life of Natchitoches man

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Sunday, January 07 2018 Jan 7, 2018 January 07, 2018 8:32 PM January 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WINN PARISH- One man has died after a single vehicle crash occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on LA Highway 126 west of Dodson.

Officials say 34-year-old Thomas Choate of Natchitoches was traveling eastbound on LA 126 in a 2008 Ford pickup truck when he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went off of the roadway, flipped, and struck a tree.

Choate was unrestrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

