89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Single-vehicle crash on Highway 190 West near Huey P. Long Bridge

3 hours 9 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2024 Sep 1, 2024 September 01, 2024 11:27 AM September 01, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PORT ALLEN - State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened just before 8 a.m. Sunday morning, at the foot of the Huey P. Long Bridge on Highway 190 West.

According to West Baton Rouge deputies, one person was transported to the hospital. It is unclear what the extent of the injuries are.

Trending News

WBRZ contacted State Police who will provide more information as it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days