Single vehicle crash leaves one critically injured, blocks northbound lanes on Airline Highway

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle crash Tuesday night on Airline Highway.

The crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. on Airline Highway at Highland Road.

Authorities say one person was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

All northbound lanes of Airline Highway are closed due to tools, nails, and other objects scattered across the roadway.

This is a developing story.

WBRZ traffic team tweets can be found below:

Tweets by wbrztraffic