Single vehicle crash claims the life of one person on I-110
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 11:40pm last night in the 1200 block of South I-110 near Airline Hwy.
24-year-old Dashion Renee Clark lost control of a 2008 Nissan Altima before overturning and striking trees near the shoulder of the roadway.
Clark died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. A 28 year old front passenger in the vehicle was ejected and suffered non-life threatening but serious injuries.
This traffic crash is under investigation.
