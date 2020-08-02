Latest Weather Blog
Single-vehicle crash claims life of Hammond man
PONCHATOULA - A fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish claimed the life of a 49-year-old Hammond man Sunday morning.
Shortly after 8 a.m. Damian C. Tenhaaf was traveling westbound on LA 22 in a Hyundai Sonata. For reasons unknown the vehicle exited off the roadway and struck several trees.
Tenhaaf was not properly restrained at the time and succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene
Impairment is not suspected, but a blood sample was collected for testing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind motorists to make good, safe decisions such as never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, obeying the speed limit, and avoiding all distractions. While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that chances of surviving a crash rise significantly when properly restrained.
