Single-vehicle crash at Gummers Lane and La. 327 results in fire, downed power lines

ST. GABRIEL - A single-vehicle crash at Gummers Road and La. Highway 327 resulted in a transformer and power lines falling Thursday, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

Police say around 4:35 p.m., a vehicle traveling into the city limits on Gummers Lane from East Baton Rouge left the roadway and struck a pole. The driver was unharmed.

The SGPD asks people to detour and avoid using this route.

Image credit to St. Gabriel Police Department.