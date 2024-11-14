57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Single-vehicle crash at Gummers Lane and La. 327 results in fire, downed power lines

2 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, November 14 2024 Nov 14, 2024 November 14, 2024 7:29 PM November 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

ST. GABRIEL - A single-vehicle crash at Gummers Road and La. Highway 327 resulted in a transformer and power lines falling Thursday, according to the St. Gabriel Police Department.

Police say around 4:35 p.m., a vehicle traveling into the city limits on Gummers Lane from East Baton Rouge left the roadway and struck a pole. The driver was unharmed.

The SGPD asks people to detour and avoid using this route.

Trending News

Image credit to St. Gabriel Police Department.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days