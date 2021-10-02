72°
Single-vehicle accident in New Orleans injures 11
NEW ORLEANS - A truck crashed into a building and injured 11 people, including several teenagers.
New Orleans EMS told WDSU that the driver lost control of their truck and crashed into a building at the corner of General Myers Avenue and Horace Street at noon Saturday.
WDSU reported two victims riding in the bed of the truck were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Five victims were taken to Children's Hospital, and three were taken to West Jefferson Medical Center. Those victims' conditions are unknown.
