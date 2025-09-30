85°
Single mom becomes first-time homeowner with down payment gift from Warrick Dunn
BATON ROUGE - A single mom became a first-time homeowner today thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
The mother of four, who works as a business clerk for Idea Public Schools while supporting her grandchild, also received a $5,000 down payment gifted by Warrick Dunn Charities and $10,000 worth of furniture funded by Aaron's.
Former NFL player Warrick Dunn's charity helped create over 200 new homes, including another one today in Lafayette.
The non-profit organization finds single parents and helps them achieve the goal of first-time homeownership as part of its Home for the Holidays program.
