Single mom becomes first-time homeowner with down payment gift from Warrick Dunn

Tuesday, September 30 2025
WBRZ
WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A single mom became a first-time homeowner today thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

The mother of four, who works as a business clerk for Idea Public Schools while supporting her grandchild, also received a $5,000 down payment gifted by Warrick Dunn Charities and $10,000 worth of furniture funded by Aaron's. 

Former NFL player Warrick Dunn's charity helped create over 200 new homes, including another one today in Lafayette.

The non-profit organization finds single parents and helps them achieve the goal of first-time homeownership as part of its Home for the Holidays program. 

