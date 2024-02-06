46°
Singer Toby Keith dead at 62 after battle with stomach cancer
ABC NEWS - Toby Keith, a country singer known for "Should've Been a Cowboy," died on Monday. He was 62.
He "passed peacefully" on Monday night, his official X account said in a statement on Tuesday.
The "Red Solo Cup" singer said in June 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer and was "receiving chemo, radiation and surgery."
"He fought his fight with grace and courage," Tuesday's statement said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."
ABC News confirmed his death with a representative.
