39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Singer, Halsey is pregnant with first child

3 hours 24 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, January 28 2021 Jan 28, 2021 January 28, 2021 5:29 AM January 28, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Singer, Halsey on a 2020 episode of the YouTube series,"First We Feast."

NEW YORK (AP) — Halsey has something new to sing about: motherhood.

The pop star announced on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child. The 26-year-old posted photos of her baby bump with the caption: “surprise!”

A representative for the singer didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment or additional information.

Halsey has released three platinum albums and is known for hits like “Without Me,” “Bad at Love” and “Closer” with the Chainsmokers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days