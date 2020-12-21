Singer, Ariana Grande, announces engagement via social media

Pop singer, Ariana Grande showed off her brand new engagement ring on Instagram Sunday (Dec. 20), a move that informed fans she's all set to marry her official fiance, Dalton Gomez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

According to Harper's Bazaar, Grande's ring features two stones—an oval-cut diamond set next to an ivory pearl—on a thin gold band.

Some of Grande's fans also believe that the pearl is a family heirloom.

Their theory stems from a 2014 tweet by Grande that depicted a photo of a ring given to her by her grandmother.

nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014

The ring featured a pearl that was part of a tie pin that belonged to her late grandfather. So, some believe the pearl from that ring is the same pearl now set in her engagement ring.

"Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3," Grande said of the sentimental piece of jewelry years ago.

Grande and Gomez have yet to confirm if the pearl is in fact the same one from her grandfather's tie pin.

In any case, Grande's family is thrilled with her decision to tie the knot with Gomez.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!" wrote Grande's mother, Joan Grande, on Twitter following the engagement news. "Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here's to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo"