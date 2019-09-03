Singapore says Trump will return for state visit

SINGAPORE (AP) - President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to return to Singapore for a state visit this fall. That's according to Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Trump is expected to travel to Asia in November in conjunction with a pair of regional summits. The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the president's fall plans. A White House read-out of Trump's meetings with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Monday did not include mention of a state visit.

Singapore will be hosting Trump's summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.