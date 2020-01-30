59°
Singapore citizens hail world's first self-driving taxis

3 years 5 months 5 days ago Thursday, August 25 2016 Aug 25, 2016 August 25, 2016 12:00 AM August 25, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SINGAPORE - The world's first self-driving taxis will be picking up passengers in Singapore starting Thursday.
    
Select members of the public will be able to hail a free ride through their smartphones in taxis operated by nuTonomy, an autonomous vehicle software startup based in Massachusetts and Singapore.
    
Multiple companies have been testing self-driving cars on public roads for several years. But nuTonomy says it will be the first to offer rides to the public.
    
The taxis only operate in a 2.5-square-mile district called "one-north," and there are specified pick-up and drop-off points.
    
Each one has a driver in front who is prepared to take back the wheel and a researcher in back who watches the car's computers.

