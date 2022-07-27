76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Simultaneous shootings in Bogalusa send 2 people to hospital; police believe attacks are connected

Wednesday, July 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BOGALUSA - Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday evening when a pair of shootings happened within minutes of one another in Bogalusa. 

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, the first shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. along Superior Avenue, hurting two people. One victim was found at the scene and taken to a hospital by EMS. The other showed up at an emergency room with gunshot wounds. 

Officers said the second shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Marshall Richardson Road, nearly four miles away. Reports say a car was shot, but no one in the car was hit. 

Officials said they believe the two shootings are connected. 

No more information was immediately available. 

Anyone with information should 

