Simultaneous shootings in Bogalusa send 2 people to hospital; police believe attacks are connected

BOGALUSA - Two people were taken to a hospital Wednesday evening when a pair of shootings happened within minutes of one another in Bogalusa.

According to the Bogalusa Police Department, the first shooting happened at 5:50 p.m. along Superior Avenue, hurting two people. One victim was found at the scene and taken to a hospital by EMS. The other showed up at an emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Officers said the second shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Marshall Richardson Road, nearly four miles away. Reports say a car was shot, but no one in the car was hit.

Officials said they believe the two shootings are connected.

No more information was immediately available.

