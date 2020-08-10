Simon Cowell hospitalized, rushed into surgery following bike accident

This photo of Simon Cowell was taken weeks before his August 8, 2020 bike accident. Following his biking accident, Cowell was hospitalized and underwent a four hour long back surgery.

An entertainer known for his cutting criticism of artists who hope to make it in Hollywood was hospitalized and rushed into surgery over the weekend.

According to Variety, Simon Cowell is recovering from back surgery following a bike accident at his Malibu, California home.

A spokesman said the incident occurred Saturday (August 8) afternoon at Cowell's home. The spokesman explained, “Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

The Saturday night surgery lasted five hours and a source told reporters that a metal rod was inserted into Cowell's back.

Cowell is the creator and a judge on a popular variety competition called, “America’s Got Talent.” But he came to fame in the U.S. in the early 2000's as a judge on Fox’s “American Idol.” Cowell is also behind the global editions of the “Got Talent” format as well as another competition series, “The X Factor.”

As of late, Cowell has been under public scrutiny after actress and former “America’s Got Talent” judge Gabrielle Union accused him of inappropriate behavior while she worked on the show.