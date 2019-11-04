64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Simmons, Quarterman lead LSU over No. 15 Texas A&M, 76-71

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, February 13 2016 Feb 13, 2016 February 13, 2016 2:19 PM February 13, 2016 in LSU Sports
Source: Associated Press
By: Brett Martel
Image: LSU Basketball Twitter

BATON ROUGE - Ben Simmons had 16 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, and LSU defeated No. 15 Texas A&M 76-71 on Saturday, dropping the Aggies to their fourth straight loss.

Craig Victor scored 16 points and Keith Hornsby added 15 for the Tigers (16-9, 9-3 Southeastern Conference), who remained tied atop the SEC standings with Kentucky.

Danuel House scored 20 points for Texas A&M (18-7, 7-5), which has lost five straight conference games. Alex Caruso scored 14 points and Jalen Jones added 12 for the Aggies, who led by as many as seven points early in the second half, but faded down the stretch for a fifth loss in six games, which could drop them out of the AP Top 25.

Antonio Blakeney scored 10 points for LSU, which won for the second time in four games against ranked opponents this season. Simmons also had three steals and a blocked shot without committing a turnover.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days