Police locate missing woman from Vidalia

Maylene Hobbs

CONCORDIA PARISH - According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), a Vidalia woman with a medical condition who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

LSP issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. and asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing 86-year-old woman named Maylene Craft Hobbs.

About an hour later, Hobbs was located and declared safe, police say.

