Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Houma woman

HOUMA - State police issued a Silver Alert early Thursday morning for an 80-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night.

Troopers are searching for Eileen Chauvin, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing at 6 p.m. after her family went to check on her. She is believed to have left her home on foot.

Chauvin is 5 feet tall and approximately 130 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair. She was last wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans.

State police say Chauvin has a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371.