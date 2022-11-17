41°
Silver Alert issued statewide for missing Houma woman

Thursday, November 17 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HOUMA - State police issued a Silver Alert early Thursday morning for an 80-year-old woman last seen Wednesday night. 

Troopers are searching for Eileen Chauvin, who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and reported missing at 6 p.m. after her family went to check on her. She is believed to have left her home on foot. 

Chauvin is 5 feet tall and approximately 130 pounds with shoulder-length gray hair. She was last wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

State police say Chauvin has a medical condition that may impair her judgement. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371.

