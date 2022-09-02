Silver Alert issued canceled after 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman found safe

Gloria B. Frazier and her vehicle, a 2000 Toyota Avalon with La. license plate MPU343

BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon was canceled Friday morning.

State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.

Frazier was found safe in Monroe Friday morning.