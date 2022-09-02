91°
Silver Alert issued canceled after 79-year-old Baton Rouge woman found safe
BATON ROUGE - A Silver Alert issued for a 79-year-old woman with dementia reported missing Thursday afternoon was canceled Friday morning.
State Police said Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was reported missing when a family member went to check on her Thursday and discovered she was not at her home on Jefferson Woods Drive.
Frazier was found safe in Monroe Friday morning.
