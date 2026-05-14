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Silver Alert cancelled after missing woman last seen in Monroe found
MONROE — A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman was cancelled after she was found safe.
Officials said around 2:30 p.m. that the woman, last seen in Monroe, was "located and is safe."
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