Silver Alert canceled for elderly Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer's

18 hours 14 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, August 09 2022 Aug 9, 2022 August 09, 2022 6:10 AM August 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

JEFFERSON PARISH - A Silver Alert for an elderly man with Alzheimer's was canceled Tuesday. State Police said the man was located and is safe. 

 Jose Mulleady was last seen August 8 on the 2700 block of Whitney Place in Metairie. 

