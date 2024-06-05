Silver Alert canceled after missing Geismar woman found safe

88°
Wednesday, June 05 2024
UPDATE: Jane Bergeron was found safe later Wednesday morning. 

GEISMAR - The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 79-year-old Jane Burk Bergeron. She was last seen Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in the area of Millwood Avenue in Geismar.

