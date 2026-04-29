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Silver Alert canceled after 78-year-old man last seen leaving hospital in Alexandria found safe

13 hours 41 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2026 Apr 29, 2026 April 29, 2026 5:39 AM April 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ALEXANDRIA — Louisiana State Police canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for an elderly Alexandria man last seen being discharged from a local hospital.

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Officials said the man was found safe by the Alexandria Police Department and the Louisiana Critical Response Emergency Search Team.

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