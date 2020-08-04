Silver Alert: Assistance needed in locating missing Calhoun senior citizen

Kenneth Joseph Russel

OUACHITA PARISH – A senior citizen who suffers from dementia is missing and The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

They are requesting assistance in locating 85-year-old Kenneth Joseph Russell, who was reported missing at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 1. He was last seen walking away from his residence within the 200 block of Luebenia Road in Calhoun, LA

Russell is approximately 5’8” and weighs about 170 pounds. He has gray hair, dark eyes, and was wearing a green mask, a light blue shirt and blue striped pajama pants or blue jeans when he disappeared.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kenneth Joseph Russell should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.