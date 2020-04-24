Sikh Coalition offering free meal pickups in Hammond

Photo: Twitter

HAMMOND - During this COVID-19 pandemic the Sikh Coalition will be handing out free meals at these specific times & locations:

On Friday, April 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., meals will be available for pickup at Punjabi Dhaba restaurant, located at 2201 Southwest Railroad Avenue in Hammond.

On Sunday, April 26, from 12 p.m. 3 p.m., meals will be available for pickup at the Stop n’ Shop located at 285 South Morrison Boulevard in Hammond.

On Sunday, May 3, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., meals will be available for pickup at the Quick Stop located at 267 West Railroad Avenue in Independence.