Sikh Coalition offering free meal pickups in Hammond

56 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2020 Apr 24, 2020 April 24, 2020 10:44 AM April 24, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Twitter

HAMMOND -  During this COVID-19 pandemic the Sikh Coalition will be handing out free meals at these specific times & locations:

On Friday, April 24, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., meals will be available for pickup at Punjabi Dhaba restaurant, located at 2201 Southwest Railroad Avenue in Hammond.

 

On Sunday, April 26, from 12 p.m. 3 p.m., meals will be available for pickup at the Stop n’ Shop located at 285 South Morrison Boulevard in Hammond.

 

On Sunday, May 3, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., meals will be available for pickup at the Quick Stop located at 267 West Railroad Avenue in Independence.

