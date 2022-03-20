Significant risk for severe weather on Tuesday

TODAY & TONIGHT



Sunny skies will warm us to the upper 70s on this first day of astronomical spring. Southerly winds will kick in later tonight, pumping up the moisture content as we head into Monday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the upper 40s and low 50s.



LOOKING AHEAD



A significant risk of severe weather is becoming more likely across south Louisiana and southwest Mississippi on Tuesday. We are now in a Level 4/5 (Moderate Risk) for severe weather. SPC notes the potential for strong tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/FsWl90MDC2 — Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) March 20, 2022

We will start the new week off dry on Monday, then all eyes are on Tuesday's storm threat. This system will have the potential to bring an outbreak of severe weather across our area Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Baton Rouge metro is and southwest Mississippi has been placed under a Level 4/5 (Moderate Risk) for severe weather. Storms that develop Tuesday afternoon and evening will have the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. Heavy rain will be something to watch as well, with 1-3 inches of rainfall likely to fall on Tuesday.

While we still have two days of calm weather, now is the time to prepare. Start thinking of a safety plan for you and your family - where you are going to go in the event of a warning. Make sure you stay connected with us for the latest details in the coming days.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

