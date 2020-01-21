53°
Sign at historic African-American cemetery vandalized; police investigating

Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Graffiti outside a historic cemetery in Baton Rouge is drawing the attention of local officials and law enforcement. 

East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Tara Wicker tells WBRZ a volunteer first spotted the spray-painted messages Monday outside the Historic Sweet Olive Cemetery on Florida Boulevard. 

According to the Sweet Olive website, the cemetery dates back more than 100 years and is the oldest African-American cemetery established in Baton Rouge by an African-American fraternal organization.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed it's looking into the situation and says investigators suspect the culprit is responsible for other acts of vandalism in the area.

