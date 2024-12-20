Sid Edwards' transition team forms committees set to meet monthly to discuss goals

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-president-elect Sid Edwards' transition team held its first meeting Thursday and formed committees to address top priorities for the administration.

The team and committees will meet monthly for the first three months of 2025 and will move forward with recommendations afterward.

The committees, chairs, and co-chairs are as follows:

City Blight – Eddie Rispone, chair; Tara Wicker, co-chair

Economic Development and Workforce – Lori Melancon, chair; Will Green, co-chair

Education (Early Childhood & K-12) – Chris Meyer, chair; David Alvarez, co-chair

Government Efficiency – Mike Polito, chair; Gerard Tarleton, co-chair

Healthcare – Catherine O’Neal, MD, chair; Leah Cullins, co-chair

Higher Education and Technical Colleges – John Walters, chair; Todd Grigsby, co-chair

Infrastructure – Mike Wampold, chair; Gil Matherne, co-chair

Public Safety – Jeff LeDuff, chair; Nial Patel, co-chair

North BR Community Relations – Darryl Hurst, chair; David Beach, co-chair

Quality of Life – Chris Toombs, chair; Jennifer Richardson, co-chair