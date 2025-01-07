Sid Edwards chooses campaign manager, charter school administrator as he rounds out mayoral staff

Mason Batts (L) and Christopher Toombs (R)

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sid Edwards on Tuesday named two more members of his administrative team.

Mason Batts, mayoral campaign manager, will serve as Edwards' office's executive director. Batts previously served as a staffer in the state legislature.

As executive director, Batts will work to set policy, manage external affairs and serve as senior advisor to Edwards.

Director of External Relations and Dean of Culture for Helix Community Schools Christopher Toombs was also named to join the staff. He will be Edwards' executive assistant.

Earlier in the week, Edwards named senior commercial manager for PSC Group Lon Vicknair as his chief of staff.

Edwards also named Baton Rouge businessman Charlie Davis as his chief administrative officer in December and retired BRPD Chief Jeff LeDuff and former fiscal analyst Monique Appeaning as assistant chief administrative officers on Friday.