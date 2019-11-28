Latest Weather Blog
Sia surprises Walmart shoppers by paying for their groceries
PALM SPRINGS, CA – A few Walmart shoppers were treated to a double surprise when their groceries were paid for by a friendly stranger, who just so happened to be an award-winning pop singer.
The catch is that most of the shoppers didn’t even realize they were meeting a celebrity.
Pop singer, Sia, dressed down and went incognito at a Palm Springs Walmart where she paid for several shopper’s items.
So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP— Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019
KESQ reports that on Wednesday afternoon, the singer went from register to register, asking to pay for people’s items.
When customers asked her who she was, Sia simply said, “Cici” and launched into a little white lie about how she’d won the lottery.
Thanks to the fact that Sia is known for wearing a face-covering wig, without her usual getup, the singer was able to stick to her cover story without being identified for quite some time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saint Vincent de Paul serves Thanksgiving dinner
-
Revenge not the focus for LSU as Aggies come to town
-
Expect extra police patrols on BR interstate system Sunday
-
Marine, scout leader center of large child porn case in Livingston Parish
-
Incredible video shows train plowing into stalled semi truck in Iberville Parish