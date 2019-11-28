60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sia surprises Walmart shoppers by paying for their groceries

1 hour 51 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, November 28 2019 Nov 28, 2019 November 28, 2019 7:07 PM November 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Sia with a fan Photo: Adri Buckles

PALM SPRINGS, CA – A few Walmart shoppers were treated to a double surprise when their groceries were paid for by a friendly stranger, who just so happened to be an award-winning pop singer.

The catch is that most of the shoppers didn’t even realize they were meeting a celebrity.

Pop singer, Sia, dressed down and went incognito at a Palm Springs Walmart where she paid for several shopper’s items.

KESQ reports that on Wednesday afternoon, the singer went from register to register, asking to pay for people’s items.

When customers asked her who she was, Sia simply said, “Cici” and launched into a little white lie about how she’d won the lottery.

Thanks to the fact that Sia is known for wearing a face-covering wig, without her usual getup, the singer was able to stick to her cover story without being identified for quite some time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days