Shreveport woman found guilty of stealing $80K from small business

1 hour 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, December 03 2020 Dec 3, 2020 December 03, 2020 2:34 PM December 03, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo of Laquanisha McCoy via KTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been found guilty of stealing nearly $80,000 from her employer.

A Caddo Parish jury handed up the verdict Wednesday against Laquanisha McCoy, 24, of Shreveport. She was convicted of felony theft over $25,000.

McCoy began working for a local family-owned small business in March 2017 and stayed on through June 2018. In June 2018, the business received a call from its credit card processing company saying eight fraudulent refunds totaling $78,933 were drawn on the business’ account. Further investigation showed that all eight transactions went into McCoy’s personal bank account.

