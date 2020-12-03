Shreveport woman found guilty of stealing $80K from small business

Photo of Laquanisha McCoy via KTBS

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman has been found guilty of stealing nearly $80,000 from her employer.

A Caddo Parish jury handed up the verdict Wednesday against Laquanisha McCoy, 24, of Shreveport. She was convicted of felony theft over $25,000.

McCoy began working for a local family-owned small business in March 2017 and stayed on through June 2018. In June 2018, the business received a call from its credit card processing company saying eight fraudulent refunds totaling $78,933 were drawn on the business’ account. Further investigation showed that all eight transactions went into McCoy’s personal bank account.