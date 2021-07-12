79°
Shreveport to decide if casinos exempt from smoking ban

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Shreveport City Council will decide whether to exempt casinos from a citywide smoking ban.

The council last year voted to ban smoking in all workplaces and bars. KSLA reports that the Shreveport City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to exempt casinos from the smoking ban.

Smoke Free Louisiana and health experts have opposed the exemption. A petition urging council members to vote no is on the American Heart Association’s website.

