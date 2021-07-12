80°
Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport to decide if casinos exempt from smoking ban
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — The Shreveport City Council will decide whether to exempt casinos from a citywide smoking ban.
The council last year voted to ban smoking in all workplaces and bars. KSLA reports that the Shreveport City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to exempt casinos from the smoking ban.
Trending News
Smoke Free Louisiana and health experts have opposed the exemption. A petition urging council members to vote no is on the American Heart Association’s website.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Pfizer to discuss vaccine booster with US officials Monday
-
Recall effort for six council members in Ascension Parish gains momentum
-
Therapy dog bringing a different type of medicine to BRG patients
-
Seventeen year old with rare heart condition gets upgraded ride
-
Man rescued from Atchafalaya after viral stunt shows him jumping off Basin...