Shreveport Police search for suspect following shooting at St. Mary's Medical Center

SHREVEPORT - Police are on the scene of what's being called an active shooter situation at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center in the Highland neighborhood in Shreveport. Police say at least one person is injured.

KTBS reports that police are searching for a 41-year-old suspect named Taniel Cole. He is 5'0 in height and is considered armed and dangerous. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) urges anyone who sees Cole to contact them immediately at (318) 673-7300.

Police are working to find a motive and the connection between Cole and the victim.

The call came in shortly after 5:30 a.m. At this time there are 30 SPD units and 16 Caddo Sheriff Units on the scene.

According to someone within the Diocese of Shreveport, police have closed St. John Berchmans Catholic School and Loyola College Prep for the day because of the situation.