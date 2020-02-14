41°
Shreveport mayor has to give back part of car allowance

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Mayor Adrian Perkins Photo: adrianperkins.com

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor will pay back part of a city car allowance following an audit.

The Shreveport Times reports that the Feb. 12 audit report says Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins should pay back $2,700 of an allowance he sought and received after getting erroneous advice from members of his administration.

“Mayor Perkins welcomed the audit report because it brought clarity to this matter, and he is happy to return the recommended amount,” Perkins spokesman Ben Riggs said in a statement. “He is also implementing procedural changes to ensure this sort of confusion doesn’t happen again in the future.″

The issue involved an allowance the mayor received while using a take-home car. City attorney Mekisha Creal’s interpretation of the city’s relevant ordinance is that the two benefits cannot be received concurrently, according to the report cited by the newspaper.

