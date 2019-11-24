Shreveport man killed in Pointe Coupee crash

FORDOCHE – A fatal two vehicle accident led to one person’s death, Saturday.

Police say a crash that occurred just before 6:30 a.m. in Pointe Coupee Parish took the life of 26-year-old Kevin Johnson of Shreveport.

Johnson had been driving eastbound on US Hwy 190, while 63-year-old Kenneth Charles was traveling westbound on US Hwy 190 in a truck. The crash was caused when, for some unknown reason, Charles did not yield and made a left turn into the path of Johnson’s vehicle.

Charles was not injured, but Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident.

As per protocol, toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and will be submitted for evaluation.