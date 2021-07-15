Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport man convicted after fatal crash in intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man faces up to 30 years in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of killing a woman last summer while he was driving drunk.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 18 for Matthew J. Parks, 28, of Shreveport.
A news release from the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office said a six-person jury unanimously convicted Parks of vehicular homicide.
Prosecutors said Parks drove an SUV through a Shreveport intersection at about 60 mph on June 11, 2020, hitting a car driven by a 66-year-old woman. The woman was alone in her car. She was pinned in the wreckage and died at the scene. The news release did not give her name.
The crash data recorder from Parks’ SUV showed he was accelerating through the intersection and did not brake before the collision. A breath test determined he had a blood alcohol concentration of .142%. The threshold for drunken driving in Louisiana is .08%.
Trending News
Defense attorneys argued that prosecutors failed to prove Parks was the driver of the SUV.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New spike in COVID cases due to unvaccinated residents, health officials say
-
Ascension Parish Planning Commission approves two new neighborhoods amid development moratorium
-
102-year-old woman honored for her work as an animal rights activist
-
More than 250 animals dropped off at Baton Rouge shelter in less...
-
Baton Rouge Diocese requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks this fall