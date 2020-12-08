Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport jury acquits man in 2016 killing of woman, wounding of her grandson
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has been found not guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, more than four years after he was arrested and charged in the case.
News outlets report that 40-year-old Carlos Franklin was acquitted Friday by a jury in Caddo District Court in Shreveport.
Police say 55-year-old Gina Foster was killed and her grandson, Syborio Foster, was wounded after someone shot at a group of people in April 2016.
Witnesses testified during the trial that they saw Franklin shooting at people when he was in the passenger seat of a car. But prosecutors did not provide the gun, the car, other physical evidence or photographic evidence linking Franklin to the shooting.
Franklin’s attorney, J. David Shepherd, pointed out the inconsistencies between prior statements made by witnesses and their testimony given at trial.
