62°
Latest Weather Blog
Shreveport area rocked by minor, 3.0 earthquake overnight
SHREVEPORT — A 3.0 earthquake struck the Shreveport-Bossier area early Thursday (April 1) morning, rattling the ground but not causing any damage, WWL-TV reports.
Labeled as a minor quake, the incident was felt by residents just north of Blanchard and east of the Texas border. Experts agree that a 3.0 earthquake is on the low range of earthquakes that can be felt.
According to WWL-TV, the quake originated about 5 kilometers below the ground, around 2:26 a.m. on April 1.
Anyone who happened to be awake in Shreveport or Bossier City may have felt minor swaying around that time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community