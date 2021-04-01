62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shreveport area rocked by minor, 3.0 earthquake overnight

3 hours 10 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, April 01 2021 Apr 1, 2021 April 01, 2021 9:52 AM April 01, 2021 in News
Source: WWL-TV
By: WBRZ Staff
A drone shot of the Shreveport-Bossier area.

SHREVEPORT — A 3.0 earthquake struck the Shreveport-Bossier area early Thursday (April 1) morning, rattling the ground but not causing any damage, WWL-TV reports. 

Labeled as a minor quake, the incident was felt by residents just north of Blanchard and east of the Texas border. Experts agree that a 3.0 earthquake is on the low range of earthquakes that can be felt.

According to WWL-TV, the quake originated about 5 kilometers below the ground, around 2:26 a.m. on April 1.

Anyone who happened to be awake in Shreveport or Bossier City may have felt minor swaying around that time.

