Shred Fest happening this weekend to help fight identity theft

1 hour 44 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, April 02 2025 Apr 2, 2025 April 02, 2025 6:49 AM April 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BATON ROUGE - Have any spare personal information laying around? Good news! The 18th annual Better Business Bureau's "Shred Fest" is happening this weekend.

It's a free event to help fight ID theft by shredding paper documents that contain personal information.

Secure Shredding & Recycling is also accepting items for e-waste recycling such as computer towers, monitors and hard drives.

The event is happening this Saturday, April 5 from 9a to 12p at the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway.

