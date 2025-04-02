Shred Fest happening this weekend to help fight identity theft

BATON ROUGE - Have any spare personal information laying around? Good news! The 18th annual Better Business Bureau's "Shred Fest" is happening this weekend.

It's a free event to help fight ID theft by shredding paper documents that contain personal information.

Secure Shredding & Recycling is also accepting items for e-waste recycling such as computer towers, monitors and hard drives.

The event is happening this Saturday, April 5 from 9a to 12p at the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway.