Showers return Sunday

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: High pressure will keep slowly departing our area toward the east, opening the door to a system that will move in late tonight into Sunday. Clouds will continue to increase tonight, with showers pushing through after midnight and extending through the day on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop near 48° with light winds out of the southeast. Rain should peak before 11 AM, but linger through the remainder of the day. Rainfall amounts are expected to reach between .25” to .5”, with the higher amounts south of I-10. High temperatures will reach near 57° with southeasterly winds between 5 and 10 mph, gusts could reach up to 20 mph through the morning and early afternoon.

Up Next: This weather pattern will stick around through the week, as rain is expected late Tuesday into Wednesday and again Friday into early Saturday. Between this, drier and warmer conditions will commence.

THE EXPLANATION:

Mostly sunny skies on Monday, with highs back into the mid-to-upper 60s into Tuesday. Clouds will begin to build ahead of another system that will provide a return of showers late Tuesday and Wednesday. This weather pattern stays the course as we proceed into the weekend. Another dry day is expected on Thursday before another stronger system moves in on Friday and early Saturday. High temperatures will also fluctuate in response to clouds and rain. Above average high temperatures between systems, and at or below highs during the passing of these shortwave troughs.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

