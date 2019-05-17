Showers Poised to Move Through This Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure is still in control, but departing to our east later this evening and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be warming quickly, breaking into the 80s around 11 AM, as we reach highs near 89° through the afternoon. Winds will stay light out of the southeast today and tonight, as clouds slowly increase overnight. Lows will bottom out near 69° overnight.

Up Next: Dry conditions stay the course today, but wet weather begins Saturday afternoon and into the day on Sunday. Isolated showers will linger into the beginning part of the workweek, but we will be dry starting Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong high pressure that has kept conditions dry through the workweek, will depart to our east later today. This will allow for clouds to increase late tonight and into Saturday, ahead of a frontal system that will initiate showers through the afternoon. Showers and storms should stay isolated on Saturday, but will become more scattered on Sunday as the brunt of the system will push through all day. Strong storms will be possible Sunday afternoon, focusing along the Mississippi-Louisiana border, but only Pike and Amite counties are included in the Marginal (1 out of 5) category. This system will flatten and stall into early in the week, keeping isolated, afternoon showers in the mix Monday and Tuesday. High pressure finally returns on Wednesday, bringing back mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be breaking into the low 90s on Tuesday, and will continue through Thursday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.