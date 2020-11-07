Showers continue tonight, drier Sunday afternoon

Tonight and Tomorrow: Showers and even a rumble of thunder will continue to be possible as we head into the overnight hours. Lows will only fall into the mid 60s. A lingering shower will be possible Sunday morning, especially along the coast, but we'll turn mostly dry by the afternoon. Highs will be around 80 tomorrow.

Looking Ahead: Beyond Sunday, our pattern remains fairly quiet as we continue to watch Eta. A weak front will slide its way towards Louisiana late Tuesday, into Wednesday, which could deliver a slight rain chance, but is not expected to be strong enough to bring much of a change in temperatures. Looking into the long range models, our next "significant" cold front may arrive the early part of the following week.

Tropical Storm Eta:





Tropical Storm Eta continues to strengthen, with max winds now up to 65 mph. Eta will track over Cuba on Sunday and make a close approach to south Florida on Monday, as a strong tropical storm. From there, Eta will be slowing down tremendously and bring days of gusty winds and heavy rainfall to Florida through the end of next week.





Tropical Storm Eta's slow movement makes a complicated forecast in the long run. As of now, guidance models continue to keep Eta east of Louisiana, and essentially stalling out by Thursday of next week. Keep checking back for the latest information.