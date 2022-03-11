69°
Showers & storms this evening, winter blast moves in tonight

1 hour 18 minutes ago Friday, March 11 2022 Mar 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 1:06 PM March 11, 2022 in Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

There are some big changes in our weather going on over the next 24 hours!

The coverage of rain and storms will pick up this evening, making for a wet drive home from work. Your Friday night plans will encounter on and off showers so make sure you have the umbrella or rain coats ready to go. Once a cold front passes later this evening, the winds will pick up and temperatures will plummet. A WIND ADVISORY will begin at 8pm and continue through 3pm Saturday. A FREEZE WARNING has also been issued for southwest Mississippi, and will likely be extended into southeast Louisiana by Saturday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

The weekend will be dry but COLD. We will start off Saturday morning with temperatures just above the freezing mark. With a very cold air mass in place, high temperatures will struggle to reach 50 in the afternoon. Sunday morning will be the coldest of the weekend, with widespread below freezing temperatures. In fact, there could be a brief hard freeze in southwest Mississippi. Since the growing season has started, we will likely have freeze warning extended into southeast Louisiana on Saturday. Make sure you protect any plants you have planted since the last freeze. The cold blast will not last for long, in fact temperatures will warm into the 60s on Sunday and back to the 70s on Monday.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

 

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— late season freeze—please have access to alerts through Sunday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates. 

