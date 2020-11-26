Showers and storms possible for Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving!

THE FORECAST

Thanksgiving: Today will be a bit rainy. In the afternoon, showers are most likely for areas south of Baton Rouge. In the later evening hours, showers will be more likely for areas north of Baton Rouge. With BR right on the cusp, it is going to be possible to see rain all day today. Anywhere you are, it will not be a total washout. When it’s not raining it will be cloudy and humid. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s in the afternoon and in the low 60s overnight.

Up Next: The pattern will repeat starting on Friday. The southerly flow will bring some rain on Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s. The moisture will continue to build for Saturday bringing prolonged periods of rain that will slowly push southeast along a cold front during the day on Sunday. Clear and cool conditions will be back on Monday. Not just clear… but cool… very cool. High temperatures will be in the 50s and we may see our first freeze mid next week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

There are no active storms, but there are two areas to watch in the Atlantic. The development chances are low, and it is tracking northeast away from the United States.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A frontal low pressure system is located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda. The low is forecast to interact with an upper-level trough today and could acquire some subtropical characteristics during the next day or two while it drifts south-southwestward. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development by the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form over the far eastern Atlantic during the weekend. This system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics while it moves slowly southward through early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

