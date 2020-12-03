Showers and storms move through today, clear and cool weekend ahead

Many areas started out almost 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. A little warm-up today will come with some rain.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: Grab the umbrella before you head out the door. Everyone should expect to see some rain this morning. The most active hours will be late morning into the early afternoon. That is when you can expect to see some heavier rain and a few rumbles of thunder. Into the afternoon the rain will be light and on and off into the overnight hours. Temperatures this afternoon will be warmer, in the mid-60s. After the rain moves out, cooler temperatures will move in. Overnight we will get down into the 40s.

Up Next: The rest of the showers and storms will clear by Friday morning. Thick cloud cover will break up in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s. Friday will be a great day to wash the car because a long stretch of dry conditions is in store. Dry skies will stick around for the weekend with temperatures near 60 degrees during the day and 40 degrees overnight. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!